Bing Site Explorer: Old But New

Oct 16, 2020
Bing has relaunched Site Explorer in Bing Webmaster Tools. Bing said this is not a simple migration from the old Bing Webmaster Tools but building it up from the ground up, new. So it is old but it really is something new.

Site Explorer breaks down how Microsoft Bing, the search engine, sees and understands your web site. It shows redirects, broken links, or those blocked by robots.txt, and more. It also organizes it all in a file explorer-like fashion. This allows you to see your site in this tool, based on your file structure or navigation structure.

The tool shows indexed pages, clicks, impressions, errors, etc. Here is a more detailed list:

  • Indexed – Number of URLs which have been successfully indexed inside that folder.
  • Error – Critical crawl errors which have led to not indexing of URLs.
  • Warning – These may include URLs with guidelines issues, temporary crawl issues or robots.txt disallowed, etc. Webmasters should periodically check for an increase/decrease in these numbers.
  • Excluded – URLs with spam violations, low rank etc.

Here is a screen shot:

You can access this in Bing Webmaster Tools at bing.com/webmasters/siteexplorer.

Every SEO should check it out, it is worth your time.

