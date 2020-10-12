Another Google Webmaster Virtual Conference Coming February 2021

The next Google Webmaster virtual conference is already being worked on by Martin Splitt and Google friends. Martin said it is expected to happen in about four months from now, in February 2021.

I asked Martin to check on a technical Google thing for me and he said he will but he is busy preparing for the next conference, amongst other things. He said "I'm knee-deep in preparations for the Virtual Webmaster Conference as well as the Chrome Dev Summit, so it might take a while."

Sure, I'm knee-deep in preparations for the Virtual Webmaster Conference as well as the Chrome Dev Summit, so it might take a while 😅 — Martin Splitt @ home 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) October 9, 2020

Then someone asked when is the Google virtual conference planned for and he said February 2021:

Looks like February 2021. We've got a lot of ducks to put in a row.. — Martin Splitt @ home 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) October 9, 2020

The last conference was a big success, in terms of selling out super fast. I wonder if this one will allow many more in?

Update: This one will have unlimited space, so it should not sell out.