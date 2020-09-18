Search Buzz Video Recap: Confusing Google Search Fluctuations, Many Google Bugs & How Google Core Updates Work

This week was an interesting one, we had a huge amount of Google search ranking fluctuations according to the tracking tools but overall the chatter within the SEO community was not all that much. Google had a bug with news sites being shown in the top stories section on last Friday night. There may be an ongoing bug with Google Discover traffic since August 10th. John Mueller from Google shared with me more details on how broad core algorithm updates work, we pulled some interesting nuggets from that talk. Google’s coverage report was fixed but was it really? Google said it will drop the crawl anomaly data for something more useful. Google does treat most affiliate links as if they have nofollow on them. Google will soon start crawling some sites over HTTP/2. Google wants your feedback on site command searches that are very off. Google has some featured snippets with how-to schema. There was a study that said cheap hosts can hurt your rankings but Google said no, not true. Google My Business photo insights is delayed. Google is showing an online therapy look up search tool. Google Ads has a new ad destination report. Google Shopping added new nearby tools and look up tools. Google Merchant Center is switching to additional country data in your feeds. Google AdSense launched new first-party cookies. Also I wanted to wish you all a healthy, happy and successful Jewish New Year! Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!