Google Ads Created A New Ad Destination Report

Google Ads has launched a new report named the ad destination report. Google said this new report will help you understand "how your customers convert" on your web site.

You can find the ad destination report as a segmentation in your reporting tables.

With the ad destination report, you can now see which conversions came from clicks to your app versus clicks to your website. Google said "this makes it easy for you to understand where your customers engage with you most–and how to increase that engagement. In addition, you'll see if customers landed on your Business Profile or got directions to your store prior to a conversion."

Here is the example Google gave, "let's say you're a retail advertiser with both an app and a website. With the ad destination report, you may see that people who have your app are more likely to buy than those that visit your website alone. If those visitors do convert at a higher rate, you may want to focus on building more engaging features in your app. This insight can also inform your marketing strategy–like leading you to run campaigns that drive app installs."

Forum discussion at Twitter.