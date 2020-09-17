Google My Business Photo Insights Reporting Delayed

If you login to your Google My Business account, click on your insights and check your photo views analytics, you will see that it is stuck at August 31st. No new data is shown in that report after August 31, 2020. This seems like a widespread issue across all Google My Business accounts.

Here is a screen shot from Tyler Hammer in the Local Search Forum:

I checked numerous accounts as well and I see the same thing, the data is stuck at August 31st for photo views.

Others also have confirmed the issue in the forum.

So if you see this issue, you are not alone.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.