Google AdSense New First-Party Cookies Setting

Google AdSense has a new feature to enable you to now choose whether Google can use first-party cookies on your site. Google said it may use first-party cookies when third-party cookies are not available.

Google said if you allow first-party cookies it "may increase your revenue because it enables features like frequency capping on ads and allows ads with a frequency cap to serve on your site."

Google has added a new control to the "Ad serving" tab in your AdSense account to let you choose whether you want to allow first-party cookies.

This new control is available today but Google said "your choice won't affect ad serving until October 16, 2020."

Google's help document said:

Choose whether or not you want to allow first-party cookies from Google on your site. Cookies are small text files downloaded to a user's browser that can be used to store user information and preferences. Cookies are either first-party (associated with the domain the user is visiting) or third party (associated with a domain that's different from the domain the user is visiting). Google may use first-party cookies when third-party cookies are not available. Allowing first-party cookies from Google may increase your revenue because it enables features like frequency capping on ads and allows ads with a frequency cap to serve on your site.

Forum discussion at Twitter.