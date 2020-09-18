Google Search Feature Online Therapy Providers

John Vantine shared a screen shot of Google showing an "online therapy" box in the search results that helps you find options for therapy that is covered by your insurance. I can replicate, so it does seem to be live, at least in the US.

Here is the screen shot he shared on Twitter but you might be able to replicate by searching for [therapy] related keywords:

I think this is newish but I do remember Google mentioning something around online therapy recently (I cannot find it now).

This feature lets you click on "Find care options from your insurance" and then takes you to a screen where you enter your insurance company name and gives you the providers.

A lot of people are going through some serious issues with depression, anxiety and family and relationship issues during this time and Google is doing what it can to help people find help.

Forum discussion at Twitter.