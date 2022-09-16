Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google September Core Update, Helpful Content Update Done & Possible Local Search Ranking Update

What a week, we had the launch of the September 2022 core update that started off strong and fast. Google confirmed the helpful content update is done rolling out but I bet most of you didn’t notice anything. Google even possibly had a local search ranking update, or it might be some ranking bug. Google also may be showing fewer featured snippets, maybe. Google Maps review guidelines now disallow incentivizing customers to remove or replace negative reviews. Google said word count is not a thing and even dropped the article too short Search Console error. Google expanded Merchant listings, added new structured data properties, and added two new Search Console reports for products. Google also added a new HTTPS report in Search Console. The URL Inspection tool screenshot renders feature now seems twice as long. Google is testing highlighted featured snippets, in yellow and blue. Google said crawl spikes aren’t global but rather on a per-site basis. Google consolidated its A/B testing help content into a new document in the help section. Google Ads renamed ad extensions to assets and added new streamlined tools. Google Ads has a new page to see all automatically applied recommendations in one bundled place. Google Ads scripts now support Performance Max campaigns. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Wix - check out their new Wix SERP's Up Podcast, I was a recent guest.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!