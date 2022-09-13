Google Consolidates A/B Testing SEO Impact In Search Help Documentation

Just like with Google's consolidation of preventing spam on your site, Google did the same with its blog post on how to minimize A/B testing impact in Google Search. Google has repurposed that old blog post into an official help document in the Google Search developer docs.

Last week, it appears Google added a new help document named Minimize A/B testing impact in Google Search. If you look closely, it is pretty much the same advice and structure of the blog post from a decade a ago named Website testing and Google search. I spotted this via Rich Tatum on Twitter.

Google has been working more on its Google Search Central documentation and they also added a new top level hierarchy named "SEO fundamentals" to keep things more organized.

In any event, this A/B Testing SEO Impact document is broken down as follows:

A/B Testing Overview

Multivariant Testing Overview

Best Practices When Testing

Don't Cloak

Use rel canonical links

Use 302 redirects, not 301 redirects

Run the experiment only as long as necessary and not longer

and more links

So if you do a lot of testing on your site and it has been some time since you read Google's doc on this, here is an updated version.

