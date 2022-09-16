Google URL Inspection Tool Now Displaying Longer Rendering / Screenshot Of Page

Google Search Console may have improved the URL inspection tools view inspected page screenshot feature to show more of the page. Now it seems with the mobile view, Google is showing a rendering twice as long.

I will try to get Google to confirm this and update this story later, but I spotted this via Jacek Szymański on Twitter who wrote "did you noticed that since today/yesterday (i guess) GSC render longer fragment of page in URL inspection/screenshot section? Before there was only first view, now looks like it render ~2 mobile views."

I believe he is right, Google seems to be showing more of a rendering of the mobile version of your page.

Here is a GIF I made of this:

Here is his tweet:

@rustybrick Hi Barry, did you noticed that since today/yesterday (i guess) GSC render longer fragment of page in URL inspection/screenshot section? Before there was only first view, now looks like it render ~2 mobile views. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/IyCnzQftBu — Jacek Szymański (@JacekSz93517044) September 15, 2022

Does this look new to you? Again, the screenshot feature is not new, but showing this much of a rendering for mobile pages seems new.

Forum discussion at Twitter.