Google Tests Featured Snippet Yellow & Blue Highlights

Sep 12, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Data Highlighter

Google is now testing highlighting portions of the featured snippets they show in the Google search results page. I am seeing the highlights both in yellow and blue format, as well as no highlights at all.

The first person I noticed who spotted this was Lily Ray who posted this screenshot on Twitter on Friday morning. Here are the screenshots, click on them to enlarge:

click for full size

I was able to replicate this with a blue highlight format:

click for full size

And of course, with no highlight at all:

click for full size

Others also noticed this afterward, like:

I wonder if this is another form of featured snippet call outs.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

