Report: Google Showing Fewer Featured Snippets, But I Am Not Sure...

According to both RankRanger and Semrush, Google is showing fewer featured snippets in the search results since Thursday, September 8th. Personally, I am not seeing this when I search but this is what these two tracking tools are showing.

RankRanger reports that Google went from showing featured snippets in about 12-13% of the search queries they track, down to 8-9% of the search queries they track:

Semrush reports that Google went from showing featured snippets in about 6-5% of the search queries they track, down to 4% of the search queries they track:

Again, I am not seeing SEOs really complaining about this, nor am I noticing fewer featured snippets when searching. So it is hard to tell but I just wanted to bring to light what these tools are showing.

Did you notice fewer featured snippets for your clients?

Forum discussion at Twitter.