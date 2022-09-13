Report: Google Showing Fewer Featured Snippets, But I Am Not Sure...

According to both RankRanger and Semrush, Google is showing fewer featured snippets in the search results since Thursday, September 8th. Personally, I am not seeing this when I search but this is what these two tracking tools are showing.
RankRanger reports that Google went from showing featured snippets in about 12-13% of the search queries they track, down to 8-9% of the search queries they track:
Semrush reports that Google went from showing featured snippets in about 6-5% of the search queries they track, down to 4% of the search queries they track:
Again, I am not seeing SEOs really complaining about this, nor am I noticing fewer featured snippets when searching. So it is hard to tell but I just wanted to bring to light what these tools are showing.
Did you notice fewer featured snippets for your clients?
Forum discussion at Twitter.