Daily Search Forum Recap: September 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads extensions are now known as assets plus Google added more tools and reports. Google URL inspection tool's screenshot tool now shows more of the mobile page. Google only checks for your favicon on your home page. Google added health, safety and sustainability attributes to hotel panels in Google Search. Google's John Mueller spoke about 404s or canonicals for URL parameters. And the weekly SEO video recap is live and I talk about three algorithm updates and much more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Bug Messing with Service-Area Google Business Profiles: Page Removed But Reinstated Once Address Is Shown Publicly, Local Visibility System

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.