Daily Search Forum Recap: September 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads extensions are now known as assets plus Google added more tools and reports. Google URL inspection tool's screenshot tool now shows more of the mobile page. Google only checks for your favicon on your home page. Google added health, safety and sustainability attributes to hotel panels in Google Search. Google's John Mueller spoke about 404s or canonicals for URL parameters. And the weekly SEO video recap is live and I talk about three algorithm updates and much more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Video Recap: Google September Core Update, Helpful Content Update Done & Possible Local Search Ranking Update
What a week, we had the launch of the September 2022 core update that started off strong and fast. Google confirmed the helpful content update is done rolling out but I bet most of you didn’t notice anything. Google even possibly had a local search ranking update...
- New Streamlined Google Ads Tools & Google Ad Extensions Now Assets
Google announced it has renamed the Google Ads extensions to "assets" plus it has released new workflows, tools and reports to "make it easy for you to deliver more engaging ads and provide you with helpful, actionable information about their performance."
- John Mueller Of Google On 404ing or Using Rel Canonical On URL Parameters
There is an interesting response from John Mueller of Google on what to do with URLs that may appear duplicated because of URL parameters, like UTMs, at the end of the URLs. John said definitely don't 404 those URLs...
- Google Hotel Knowledge Panels Gain Health & Safety And Sustainability
Google is now testing or rolling out the Health & Safety and Sustainability information for hotels right in the knowledge panel. Previously, in 2020 it was added to the hotel landing pages in the Google hotel search results
- Google Only Checks Your Homepage For The Favicon
Google can show your favicon in the search results next to your search result snippet. Google's John Mueller said Google finds your favicon based on the favicon presented on your home page only.
- Google URL Inspection Tool Now Displaying Longer Rendering / Screenshot Of Page
Google Search Console may have improved the URL inspection tools view inspected page screenshot feature to show more of the page. Now it seems with the mobile view, Google is showing a rendering twice as long.
- String Formed Super G Logo
Here is an interesting Google sign that is made up of wire and strings to form the Google Super G logo. This was at the Google office in Brazil and I spotted this photo on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- A very inspiring local SEO success story from Liverpool’s dentistry. @sexydentistry is a leading local clinic that grew from nothing to a turnover of over £3.5M in less than four years by replacing outbound strategies w, Olga Andrienko on Twitter
- Are redirects currently broken in search console?, WebmasterWorld
- I believe Search Console just keeps that status for a while. If you followed the documented steps, and the change of address tool is happily r, John Mueller on Twitter
- I don't know your site, but I would expect this to take at least a half year before they're gone, and Google worked probably still try them after that. They're long tail U, John Mueller on Twitter
- Marking spam as spam lowers your response rate in Google Business Profile. A workaround is to first reply to the spammer before blocking & reporting them., Len on Twitter
- No. Assuming it's this, at most, it could trigger the mobile usability report to show that a page isn't mobile-friendly. A page doesn't need to be mobile-frie, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google ad extensions are being rebranded as assets
- 12 WordPress site settings that are critical to your SEO success
- How to tell if you’ve been hit by an algorithm update
- Google now has recommendations for Analytics
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Getting started with Google Analytics 4: Redefine success GA4, MarTech
- There's a Lot of Talk About Google Analytics at the Alex Jones Trial: Here's Why, Connecticut Law Tribune
Industry & Business
- You Know You're Doing Too Much SEO When..., Leverable SEO
- Google Android Decision Encouraging ‘Win’ for EU, Vestager Says, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Backlinks 101: What they are and why they matter, Wix SEO Hub
- 10 Ideas To Help Your Content Marketing Team Achieve Business Goals, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Bug Messing with Service-Area Google Business Profiles: Page Removed But Reinstated Once Address Is Shown Publicly, Local Visibility System
Mobile & Voice
- Google Lens now lets you launch directly into a filter, 9to5Google
- Visual Search Optimization — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
SEO
- Find High Paying SEO Writing Clients. Here's How!, SuccessWorks
- SEO Split Test Result: Does Quality Content Work for eCommerce SEO?, Semrush
PPC
- Broad Match in Review: Putting Google to the Test, PPC Hero
- Eight Answers to Commonly Asked Performance Max Questions, Adswerve
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.