Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Update 9/4, Bing Content Submission API, Recipe Rich Results & Google Ads Search Terms

This past Saturday, September 4th, there may have been another Google search ranking update. Microsoft Bing launched the content submission API out of beta. Google may automatically remove recipe rich results for listicles and category pages. Google Ads search term report gained more queries but some will be going away in the name of privacy. Google sent an email to Google News publishers by removing the AMP requirements. Google said website quality simply can’t be fixed by just making a few technical changes. Google said don’t put too much content on your category pages. Google said don’t forget to make sure you have dedicated pages for seasonal sales events. Google said image uniqueness is not the same as high quality images. Microsoft said 20% of Bing’s search results offer direct answers. Microsoft launched its own version of Google Discover, they call it Microsoft Start. Microsoft Advertising launched its own optimization score and then a few features like disclaimers on ads, video ads and more. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Semrush.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!