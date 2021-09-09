Microsoft Start - The Bing Version Of Google Discover

Sep 9, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Microsoft announced Microsoft Start, which looks and feels a lot like its own version of Google Discover. Microsoft describes it as a "personalized news feed and collection of informational content provides news from premium publishers, timely updates tailored to your interests, and is available when and where you want it."

Here is a GIF showing it in action on desktop, but it works on mobile of course as well:

It works on Chrome and Edge browsers at microsoftstart.com - so go give it a try. There are also iOS and Android apps for this, check that out as well. You can also access it via the News and Interests experience on the Windows 10 taskbar, and on the Widgets experience in Windows 11 and from the Microsoft Edge new tab page.

You can learn more how to personalize the feed over here.

Here are some more from Glenn Gabe's tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

