Google Email: Simplifying Content Management In Google News

With news that the Google page experience update is pretty much done rolling out, with the one piece left being the Google News apps, Google News sent out emails to publishers with this great subject line "simplifying content management in Google News."

I just love the subject line - that reads "simplifying content management in Google News." How is Google simplifying content management in Google News? By removing the AMP requirements. Google said "in the coming weeks the Google News app will improve its support for web content, displaying both AMP and non-AMP web content with more regularity from sites worldwide. No action is required of you to enable this."

All that time Google pushing AMP top make for a better experience for searchers, now removing it is such a big deal.

So the Google News page experience/AMP changes should be live soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.