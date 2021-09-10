Daily Search Forum Recap: September 10, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads added 6.5X more search query data to the search term report but some data is going away. Microsoft Advertising launched its own optimization score and is launching a bunch of new ad features including disclaimers on ads. Google's John Mueller said JavaScript verification is still the way to go to notify users of content eligibility. Google My Business removed the Site manager level of access. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today. Have a great and safe weekend!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Search Terms Report Gains 6.5X More Query Data
Google announced that the Google Ads search term report now has, on average, 6.5 times more query data than since the company hide search term data back in September 2020. Google said "we're able to show you more queries that meet our privacy standards in the search terms report for Search and Dynamic Search Ads campaigns."
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Update 9/4, Bing Content Submission API, Recipe Rich Results & Google Ads Search Terms
This past Saturday, September 4th, there may have been another Google search ranking update. Microsoft Bing launched the content submission API out of beta. Google may automatically remove recipe rich results...
- Google: JavaScript Verification Still The Way To Go For Sensitive Pages
Back in 2008 Google's Susan Moskwa said that when it comes to showing content to search engines but not all users because of either age verification detection or other requirements, often JavaScript verification is the way to go. The same is true today, according to John Mueller of Google.
- Microsoft Advertising Search Ads Get Disclaimers, Tests Video Ads & More
Microsoft Advertising, in addition to the optimization score feature, announced or pre-announced a number of advertising updates. These include disclaimers can now show in your ads, also there are new inline appeals for product ads and vertical-based product ads, plus the company is piloting video ads on the Microsoft Audience Network.
- Microsoft Advertising Optimization Score
Microsoft announced Optimization Score for the Microsoft Advertising platform. Optimization Score available on the Recommendations tab in the platform.
- Google My Business Removes Site Manager User Role
Google has now removed the site manager role or user rights level for Google My Business users. Now I see three levels; (1) primary owner, (2) owner and (3) manager. Google sent out emails notifying about the removal of the "site manager" role going away.
- BrightonSEO Photos
I got to say, looking at the photos coming out of the first really big SEO conference, BrightonSEO, is amazing to see. It is a mixture of wow, people are back together with smiles and wow, people are
Other Great Search Threads:
- 🎭Oh, The Drama! #SearchOffTheRecord EP 23- 🎧→ https://t.co/H6fnwBaSGz 📖→ https://t.co/EJGJaHzkke ⏯→ https://t.co/22ii5KiXgH Hosts @JohnMu, @methode, @okaylizzi, and guest @Wysz 📜 give a dramatic, Google Search Central on Twitter
- For most sites where we do regular crawling, it's up to 24 hours. On sites we we crawl a ton, we might fetch it more often. On sites where we rarely crawl, maybe we'll cache it longer (eg, if we crawl 1 URL, John Mueller on Twitter
- I wouldn't worry about Pagerank - think about what structure you want for the long term. Any merging or splitting of sites is going to cause short & mid-term fluctuations, so you need to think about what y, John Mueller on Twitter
- Things like this have come & gone over the years, it's hard to say. Making it easier for users to discover other websites seems like a good thing for the broader ecosystem, though I can see how the more establis, John Mueller on Twitter
- Facebook Ray-Ban "Stories" Smart Glasses Go On Sale, WebmasterWorld
- One way to look at it might be "do you need a local business presence where potential customers will want to go?" If so, you probably want geotargeting. If you can do everything online, maybe not., John Mueller on Twitter
- Twitter Tests Communities, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google search terms report adds historical query data for impressions without clicks
- Incorrect business listings deter 63% of consumers; Thursday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- "Universal Analytics is going to stop. Do you want to be prepared or not?" - Interview with Jill Quick, Onely Blog
- How to Build, Deploy & Share Custom Google Data Studio Community Connectors, D3V Technology Solutions
- Improve Your Reporting with Google Tag Manager, Arcstone
Industry & Business
- Money, mimicry and mind control: Big Tech slams ethics brakes on AI, Reuters
- Our commitment to water stewardship, Google Blog
- The “Google of genomics” meets the techbashers of antitrust, The Economist
- Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Strategy & CRO Tips For the Holidays, Portent
- 3 Hot Takes: These Brands Make Content Marketing Look Like Kid Stuff, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Meet our next guest on Ask a Googler: Ian, Local Guides Connect
- Apple Maps brings Look Around to Italy, improves navigation, Appleinsider
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Watch Software Chief Takes Over Self-Driving Car Project, Bloomberg
- Google splits Assistant Voice Match settings by devices type, 9to5Google
- Smart Glasses Made Google Look Dumb. Now Facebook Is Giving Them a Try., New York Times
SEO
- Access to Instant Indexing: Bing URL submission API, Bing Webmaster Blog
- Faceted Navigation: Definition, Examples & SEO Best Practices, Ahrefs
- How To Sell Schema Markup Services To Your Company, Schema App
- Rank Tracker Changes, Majestic Blog
- Why Google is Updating How Page Titles are Displayed & What You Can Do About It, Seer Interactive
- The Three Bosses of SEO, Moz
- Winners and Losers, Searchmetrics
PPC
- #GTMTips: Google Ads Remarketing In GTM Server Containers, Simo Ahava's blog
- 7 Black Friday Marketing Tactics To Implement Right Now in 2021, Hallam Internet
- Announcing The Google Ads API Migration Workshop, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Avoid These Mistakes When Setting Up Your Google Ads Campaigns, Semrush
- Search Terms Report Improvements, Google Ads Developer Blog
- The End of Expanded Text Ads, Location3 Media
Search Features
Other Search
- Google Search is getting worse, Fast Company
- How Do Search Engines Work, Seer Interactive
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.