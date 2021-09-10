Daily Search Forum Recap: September 10, 2021

Sep 10, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads added 6.5X more search query data to the search term report but some data is going away. Microsoft Advertising launched its own optimization score and is launching a bunch of new ad features including disclaimers on ads. Google's John Mueller said JavaScript verification is still the way to go to notify users of content eligibility. Google My Business removed the Site manager level of access. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today. Have a great and safe weekend!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Search Terms Report Gains 6.5X More Query Data
    Google announced that the Google Ads search term report now has, on average, 6.5 times more query data than since the company hide search term data back in September 2020. Google said "we're able to show you more queries that meet our privacy standards in the search terms report for Search and Dynamic Search Ads campaigns."
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Update 9/4, Bing Content Submission API, Recipe Rich Results & Google Ads Search Terms
    This past Saturday, September 4th, there may have been another Google search ranking update. Microsoft Bing launched the content submission API out of beta. Google may automatically remove recipe rich results...
  • Google: JavaScript Verification Still The Way To Go For Sensitive Pages
    Back in 2008 Google's Susan Moskwa said that when it comes to showing content to search engines but not all users because of either age verification detection or other requirements, often JavaScript verification is the way to go. The same is true today, according to John Mueller of Google.
  • Microsoft Advertising Search Ads Get Disclaimers, Tests Video Ads & More
    Microsoft Advertising, in addition to the optimization score feature, announced or pre-announced a number of advertising updates. These include disclaimers can now show in your ads, also there are new inline appeals for product ads and vertical-based product ads, plus the company is piloting video ads on the Microsoft Audience Network.
  • Microsoft Advertising Optimization Score
    Microsoft announced Optimization Score for the Microsoft Advertising platform. Optimization Score available on the Recommendations tab in the platform.
  • Google My Business Removes Site Manager User Role
    Google has now removed the site manager role or user rights level for Google My Business users. Now I see three levels; (1) primary owner, (2) owner and (3) manager. Google sent out emails notifying about the removal of the "site manager" role going away.
  • BrightonSEO Photos
    I got to say, looking at the photos coming out of the first really big SEO conference, BrightonSEO, is amazing to see. It is a mixture of wow, people are back together with smiles and wow, people are

