Search Buzz Video Recap: SEOs Brace For The Next Google Core Update, Search Console Updates & New Structured Data

I did this video from my home office desk location, I figured I’d change it up a bit. This week, SEOs are beginning to brace themselves for the next big core update - it can be out any day now. Google has a new way to report false positives around security issues with your site in Google Search. Google has new structured data support for home activities, like online yoga classes and more. Google Search Console enhancement report for dataset structured data now shows warnings for the creator property. Google Search Console shows signs of reporting on some featured snippets again. Bing says make sure to include your main pages in your XML sitemaps. Google said links from Wikipedia do not help you with SEO. Google said changing the last modified data on your page too often probably won’t hurt you. Google said the bandwidth saving benefit of WebP over other formats is not huge unless you are a heavy image site. Google’s next SEO myth busting video is out, this one is with Glenn Gabe on site migrations. Google’s Gary Illyes spoke about the sandbox theory from 2004, super interesting. Google has a new video carousel format for TikTok videos. Google mostly updates its search documentation in a reactive way. John Mueller from Google asked if people trust him blindly, the results are interesting. Google Ads is testing a product image rotation feature in the shopping carousel. Google AdSense is rolling out new reporting. And still, 15% of all queries Google sees are new. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

