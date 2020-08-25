New Google AdSense Reporting

Google announced it is rolling out new AdSense reporting that will "enable publishers to make decisions to grow their businesses by providing information and insights about their monetization performance, audience and content," Google said. This is rolling out in the next week or two, I do not personally see it yet.

AdSense Publishers will automatically switch to the new reporting interface but will be able to switch between the old and new reports at any time by clicking the toggle at the top of the page. This toggle option will be available until later this year Google said.

Here is a screen shot:

Here is the corresponding key: (1) Report list (2) Date ranges (3) Settings (4) Save Options (5) Breakdowns (6) Filters (7) Metrics (8) Charts (9) Events (10) Table data

Here is what is new:

Simpler to use : Google has redesigned the interface to make it easier to select date ranges, filters, breakdowns, etc. Google has also removed metric families and added a new metrics picker.

: Google has redesigned the interface to make it easier to select date ranges, filters, breakdowns, etc. Google has also removed metric families and added a new metrics picker. Easier to visualize : Google has improved the charts and more closely integrated them with the table. Each data series now has a control that lets you display it on the chart with a single click.

: Google has improved the charts and more closely integrated them with the table. Each data series now has a control that lets you display it on the chart with a single click. Better experience on mobile : Google has mobile-optimized the new reporting page, which means you get the same improvements on desktop and mobile devices.

: Google has mobile-optimized the new reporting page, which means you get the same improvements on desktop and mobile devices. More supportive: Google has added more in-product help. You can now hover over the information icons in the interface to get explanations of metrics.

Here are the "limitations" with the new reports:

Reporting data:

Google has limited reporting data for all AdSense products (Adsense for content, AdSense for search, etc.) to the last 3 years.

Google has also removed all YouTube and AdMob reporting data (including from estimated earnings in AdSense reports and the homepage). Note this change does not apply to billing and payments data.

You can download your old data from either the old Reports page (until the end of September) or the new Reports page (until the end of 2020).

Saved reports:

Google has only migrated your scheduled reports to the new reporting page. Your saved reports haven't been migrated.

You can migrate your old saved reports from the new Reports page until the end of 2020.

Forum discussion at Twitter.