Google Ads Tests Product Image Rotation On Hover

Jackson Lo shared a video-cast of a set of Google Shopping Ads that shows the product image change and rotate to a new product image when you hover your mouse over the image. He shared a video of it in action on Twitter, but here is a shorter GIF of this:
I cannot replicate this so it seems like a test.
Here is Jackson's tweet with the full video:
Not sure if this is new, but the thumbnail in Google Ads will animate on hover. Opening up the same search in incognito and I can't reproduce. Looks like it might be a test.#googleads— Jackson Lo 🚀📈 (@jackson_lo) August 21, 2020
/cc @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/6FKaxnekqS
I assume Google checks if a product has multiple images and then can do this product image rotation carousel or whatever they may be calling it?
So this is not new:
This was being tested in early August. @MarketingOClock mentioned it on the podcast. Then I tested it and saw it in action. The format is Story-like :) https://t.co/9kt28Pw7tE— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 24, 2020