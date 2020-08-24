Google Ads Tests Product Image Rotation On Hover

Jackson Lo shared a video-cast of a set of Google Shopping Ads that shows the product image change and rotate to a new product image when you hover your mouse over the image. He shared a video of it in action on Twitter, but here is a shorter GIF of this:

I cannot replicate this so it seems like a test.

Here is Jackson's tweet with the full video:

Not sure if this is new, but the thumbnail in Google Ads will animate on hover. Opening up the same search in incognito and I can't reproduce. Looks like it might be a test.#googleads



/cc @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/6FKaxnekqS — Jackson Lo 🚀📈 (@jackson_lo) August 21, 2020

I assume Google checks if a product has multiple images and then can do this product image rotation carousel or whatever they may be calling it?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

