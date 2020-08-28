Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: SEOs Brace For The Next Google Core Update, Search Console Updates & New Structured Data
I did this video from my home office desk location, I figured I'd change it up a bit. This week, SEOs are beginning to brace themselves for the next big core update - it can be out any day now. Google has a new way to report false positives...
- Google Search Console Dataset Report Warnings May Spike
If you use dataset structured data then you may see a spike in warnings in your Google Search Console enhancement report for those datasets. Google said it is now reporting warnings for any Dataset object that is missing the recommended property "creator."
- Google On Changing Last Modified Date In XML Sitemaps Too Often
If you read the Google docs on XML Sitemaps and look at the lastmod field, Google says "Google reads the lastmod value, but if you misrepresent this value, we will stop reading it." Lily Ray asked John Mueller of Google if changing the lastmod date of a page too often will cause issues.
- 15% Of Search Queries On Google Are New - No Change There
In 2007, 25% of all queries that searchers entered into the Google search box was never seen by Google before. That figure changed to 15% in 2013 and has remained at that figure according to Google even through today.
- SEO Site Migrations & Food Trucks: The Longest SEO Mythbusting Video Yet
In the longest SEO mythbusting video yet by Google's Martin Splitt, he invited Glenn Gabe to talk about site migrations. It is a wonderful topic and they covered a heck of a lot. One of my favorite parts was the analogy with food trucks and how they move around but yet offer the same food - should the same signals pass as the truck moves around?
- Another View Of Recording Google's Search Off The Record Podcast
A few weeks ago we showed you a behind the scenes view of Google's Gary Illyes, Martin Splitt, John Mueller and Anna Barto recording the Search Off The Record podcast. That was from Gary's view, here
