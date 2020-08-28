15% Of Search Queries On Google Are New - No Change There

In 2007, 25% of all queries that searchers entered into the Google search box was never seen by Google before. That figure changed to 15% in 2013 and has remained at that figure according to Google even through today.

Google reconfirmed the 15% figure in 2017 and 2018 and now again in 2020.

Danny Sullivan from Google confirmed it on Twitter saying "That stat is still correct. That's why we continue to cite it." This was when he was asked "Anyone have more recent "affirmation" of the 15% new daily search stat?"

Here is Danny's tweet:

That stat is still correct. That's why we continue to cite it. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) August 27, 2020

I wouldn't be surprised if since this pandemic that we didn't see an increase in new queries being searched for but how much that figure may have changed is hard for anyone to guess. It would be great to hear from Google if that number has changed. If someone at Google can look up the figure for 2020 compared to previous years, that would be cool.

I did ask:

you'd think that stat would tick up a bit with COVID and searches around it but I understand you cannot dig into these numbers every other day — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) August 27, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.