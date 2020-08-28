15% Of Search Queries On Google Are New - No Change There

Aug 28, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
In 2007, 25% of all queries that searchers entered into the Google search box was never seen by Google before. That figure changed to 15% in 2013 and has remained at that figure according to Google even through today.

Google reconfirmed the 15% figure in 2017 and 2018 and now again in 2020.

Danny Sullivan from Google confirmed it on Twitter saying "That stat is still correct. That's why we continue to cite it." This was when he was asked "Anyone have more recent "affirmation" of the 15% new daily search stat?"

Here is Danny's tweet:

I wouldn't be surprised if since this pandemic that we didn't see an increase in new queries being searched for but how much that figure may have changed is hard for anyone to guess. It would be great to hear from Google if that number has changed. If someone at Google can look up the figure for 2020 compared to previous years, that would be cool.

I did ask:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

