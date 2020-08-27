Bing: XML Sitemaps Must Include Main Ranking & Category Pages

Aug 27, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Bing's Fabrice Canal said on Twitter "Sitemaps are a daily, and ideally real time, snapshots of all relevant pages of your sites." "Sitemaps must include these main ranking pages," he added. This was in response to Dawn Anderson posting something a development team told her.

Dawn wrote "Hey folks in the SEO space. I've just been advised by a dev team that they don't include the main categories of the site (which are main ranking targets) in the XML sitemap because they're not important enough pages? I dispute that vehemently. What say you?"

So yea, Fabrice has been involved in Bing Search since it was like MSN Search - since Microsoft first started working on its search engine. He knows a thing or two.

