Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing System Failure Caused Major Search Result Fluctuations

Well, this was an interesting week, to say the least. Monday afternoon we saw some insane Google search ranking fluctuations with really unusual search results coming from Google. It turned out it was a glitch with Google’s indexing system that trickled down to impacting the search results you saw on Monday night. The issue lasted for several hours and Google confirmed it was fixed. Yesterday, Google posted a video on how Google search works to make improvements, including that it made 3,620 improvements to search in 2019. Google Image Search works with that highlight and scroll down feature, which seems weird. Google is testing people also ask on the right side and also tests search results without borders. Google is trying out virtual people cards in India but you can BPN there to get in. Martin Splitt posted a video with Rachel Costello on all about canonicalization, it is worth a watch. Google said again, guest blog post links have zero value. Google says there is no issue directly with having too many outbound links. Google said it does not monitor sites that are in disavow file lists. Google rich results test now has support for article structured data. Google Image license markup does not help with rankings. Google is asking those leaving local reviews for more details. Google has upgraded its inline Google My Business editing in search and maps. Google My Business now shows if a third party service is powering your menus for your restaurant. Google AdSense will no longer support paying via Western Union. Google Merchant Center has a new method to exclude your products from specific countries. Google announced its virtual webmaster unconference this week and it was sold out within a few hours and the waitlist has over 500 people on it. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

