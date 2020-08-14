Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing System Failure Caused Major Search Result Fluctuations
Well, this was an interesting week, to say the least. Monday afternoon we saw some insane Google search ranking fluctuations with really unusual search results coming from Google. It turned out it was a glitch with Google's indexing system that trickled down to...
- Video On How Google Search Improves Results Both Algorithmically & Via Policies
Yesterday, Google published a new short video on how Google search works. This was on specifically how Google Search continues to improve results. Clearly this is in response to the US Congressional hearings from a few weeks ago. The video is super simplified but I think does a great job explaining what Google does to make changes to search to make it better.
- Google: No Such Thing As Too Many Outbound Links
Google's John Mueller was asked if there is such a thing as having too many outbound links, even if those links are natural. John said "I'm not aware of anything like that." He did add that maybe there is a situation where you are lacking content because you have so many links, i.e. like directories.
- Google: High Domain Authority With Backlinks Does Not Guarantee High Rankings
Google's John Mueller said even if your site has "high domain authority with backlinks" there is no guarantee that it will lead to high Google rankings. This is a good continuation from our coverage of Moz spam score and DA not being Google ranking factors.
- Google My Business Upgraded Its Inline Editing In Search & Maps
Google announced that you can now edit your Google My Business listing directly from Google Search and Google Maps. Truth is, this is a feature Google kind of launched in 2017 but now Google improved the user interface and made some additional improvements.
- Google Explains That Canonicalization Is About Duplication Management
Google has another SEO mythbusting video, this one is on canonicalization and it is with Rachel Costello and Martin Splitt. Martin Splitt explained first you need to understand that canonicalization is about duplication management. But the whole video has tons of excellent nuggets on this complex SEO task.
- Google Can Help You Find Live TV & Sports Games
Yesterday Google announced it can now help you find live TV shows to watch and also live sports game through the MLB and NBA leagues. Google said "today we're adding new features to Google Search in the U.S. to help you quickly find the live games you're looking for. And when the game is over, we're here to help you discover live TV shows or movies that you may like too."
- Google Working From Home Box
Daniel Waisberg, who works primarily out of the Google Tel Aviv office, shared a photo of a box he received at his home from his employer. It is a cup, two mugs, a pen, some stickers and magnet. The
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- @rustybrick Was I the only one that missed that Google Ads offers free shutterstock images in ads?! I thought just Bing did that, I guess they both do now. - Barry did you know this? https://t.co/HjVt5uVVEI, KowAbundant on Twitter
- Google moving the "Ad" label back to green? This was an incognito desktop search in the UK just now... @sengineland @sejournal @rustybrick https://t.co/CVmchUSose, Darren Taylor on Twitter
- No matter where you live in the US, find answers for “how to register to vote” and “how to vote” directly from your state and county election administrators in Search. Read more about our election efforts → https://t.co/, Google on Twitter
- URLs are mostly identifiers, you don't need to translate any words in them when localizing content. You can, but you don't need to. We generally don't do it with our content, we just add ?hl=... parameters. (Not, John Mueller on Twitter
- Too many internal links?, WebmasterWorld
