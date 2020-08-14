Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2020

Aug 14, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Indexing System Failure Caused Major Search Result Fluctuations
    Well, this was an interesting week, to say the least. Monday afternoon we saw some insane Google search ranking fluctuations with really unusual search results coming from Google. It turned out it was a glitch with Google's indexing system that trickled down to...
  • Video On How Google Search Improves Results Both Algorithmically & Via Policies
    Yesterday, Google published a new short video on how Google search works. This was on specifically how Google Search continues to improve results. Clearly this is in response to the US Congressional hearings from a few weeks ago. The video is super simplified but I think does a great job explaining what Google does to make changes to search to make it better.
  • Google: No Such Thing As Too Many Outbound Links
    Google's John Mueller was asked if there is such a thing as having too many outbound links, even if those links are natural. John said "I'm not aware of anything like that." He did add that maybe there is a situation where you are lacking content because you have so many links, i.e. like directories.
  • Google: High Domain Authority With Backlinks Does Not Guarantee High Rankings
    Google's John Mueller said even if your site has "high domain authority with backlinks" there is no guarantee that it will lead to high Google rankings. This is a good continuation from our coverage of Moz spam score and DA not being Google ranking factors.
  • Google My Business Upgraded Its Inline Editing In Search & Maps
    Google announced that you can now edit your Google My Business listing directly from Google Search and Google Maps. Truth is, this is a feature Google kind of launched in 2017 but now Google improved the user interface and made some additional improvements.
  • Google Explains That Canonicalization Is About Duplication Management
    Google has another SEO mythbusting video, this one is on canonicalization and it is with Rachel Costello and Martin Splitt. Martin Splitt explained first you need to understand that canonicalization is about duplication management. But the whole video has tons of excellent nuggets on this complex SEO task.
  • Google Can Help You Find Live TV & Sports Games
    Yesterday Google announced it can now help you find live TV shows to watch and also live sports game through the MLB and NBA leagues. Google said "today we're adding new features to Google Search in the U.S. to help you quickly find the live games you're looking for. And when the game is over, we're here to help you discover live TV shows or movies that you may like too."
  • Google Working From Home Box
    Daniel Waisberg, who works primarily out of the Google Tel Aviv office, shared a photo of a box he received at his home from his employer. It is a cup, two mugs, a pen, some stickers and magnet. The

