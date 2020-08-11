Google AdSense To Drop Western Union Payment Option

After over 13 years of offering Western Union as a payment method to Google AdSense publishers, Google has announced it is going away. Google said "as of August 10, 2020, you will no longer be able to select Western Union as a new form of payment." In early 2021, those who have already selected this as a payment option will have to pick another method.

Google wrote "As of August 10, 2020, you will no longer be able to select Western Union as a new form of payment. We recommend that publishers currently using Western Union switch to another available payment method before payments through Western Union stop in early 2021. We will inform current users in advance as to when Western Union can no longer be used to receive payments in their country. Learn more about the other available forms of payment and how to set up your form of payment."

Google AdSense first began offering payments via Western Union in April 2007.

