Google Local Listing Reviews Asking More Questions

It looks like Google is expanding on its local listing reviews for service level businesses. Amy Toman posted a screen shot showing how when she selected five stars to give to a power washing company, Google then asked her if she used the business and which services did they provide.

Here is the screen shot Amy posted on Twitter:

This one is something I can replicate myself, here is a screen shot:

I guess asking if you used their services would reduce any fake reviews?

Forum discussion at Twitter.