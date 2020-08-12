Google Local Listing Reviews Asking More Questions

It looks like Google is expanding on its local listing reviews for service level businesses. Amy Toman posted a screen shot showing how when she selected five stars to give to a power washing company, Google then asked her if she used the business and which services did they provide.
Here is the screen shot Amy posted on Twitter:
This one is something I can replicate myself, here is a screen shot:
I guess asking if you used their services would reduce any fake reviews?
