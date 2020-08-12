Google Local Listing Reviews Asking More Questions

Aug 12, 2020
Google Stars Reviews

It looks like Google is expanding on its local listing reviews for service level businesses. Amy Toman posted a screen shot showing how when she selected five stars to give to a power washing company, Google then asked her if she used the business and which services did they provide.

Here is the screen shot Amy posted on Twitter:

This one is something I can replicate myself, here is a screen shot:

I guess asking if you used their services would reduce any fake reviews?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

