500 SEOs Waitlisted For The Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference

Like we reported yesterday, the Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference was sold out within a few hours after it was announced. Google opened up a few more spots yesterday morning but those were taken very quickly.

Martin Splitt of Google said there are now 500 people on the waitlist for this event.

500 people on the wait list and interactive sessions don't scale well. If things go well there'll be more of these. — 🌞 Splitti is on vacation 🌞 (@g33konaut) August 13, 2020

Registration for the Google virtual webmaster conference is back up now, go register now before it is too late https://t.co/6Hz32hS6Oc — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) August 12, 2020

It looks like Google won't be opening up much more space.

The nature of this specific event is that this is a live interactive dialog between Googlers and the attendees. So if it had thousands of people trying to talk at the same time, it would not go well, espesially over online meeting software. So Google had to limit it.

It's an interactive event where all participants are expected to participate. It's not a 1:infinity live-stream. To keep that possible, we need to limit the folks in individual sessions. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 13, 2020

I wonder how many people are allowed in per session? I am guessing 50 max, but we will see.

I expect 20, maybe 30. — 🌞 Splitti is on vacation 🌞 (@g33konaut) August 13, 2020

I do suspect it will be a bit like John's hangouts but more focused in on specific topics per session.

