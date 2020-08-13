500 SEOs Waitlisted For The Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference

Aug 13, 2020 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Conferences Coverage
Like we reported yesterday, the Google Virtual Webmaster Unconference was sold out within a few hours after it was announced. Google opened up a few more spots yesterday morning but those were taken very quickly.

Martin Splitt of Google said there are now 500 people on the waitlist for this event.

I mean, if you were following me on Twitter you would have been notified to act quick and get those seats that opened up:

It looks like Google won't be opening up much more space.

The nature of this specific event is that this is a live interactive dialog between Googlers and the attendees. So if it had thousands of people trying to talk at the same time, it would not go well, espesially over online meeting software. So Google had to limit it.

I wonder how many people are allowed in per session? I am guessing 50 max, but we will see.

I do suspect it will be a bit like John's hangouts but more focused in on specific topics per session.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

