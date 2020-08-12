Google Tests People Also Ask On Right Side Bar

Google is testing placing the people also ask box on the right side column of the search results interface. Normally this shows up on the left hand search results side but here is a screen shot from Mordy Oberstein showing it on the right side.

He posted the screen shot on Twitter:

I personally see this people also ask box on the left side, you probably would too if you search for [mint oreo cookies]. We have seen Google test the people also search for box on the right side bar. So it is not so unusual.

Forum discussion at Twitter.