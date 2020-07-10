Search Buzz Video Recap: Small Google Ranking Update, Image Search Knowledge Panels, Structured Data Testing Tool & Google Ads

Sorry for the green screen issues, I was not going to record with different lighting to make the green screen perfect - you get the point. This week we saw signs of a smaller Google search ranking algorithm update - it was not huge but it seemed to impact a smaller set of niches. Google’s John Mueller said “it would be wrong to say all link building is bad.” Google said spam reports are not going to be used for manual actions. Google Image Search launched knowledge panel expander features in the image search previews. Web Stories add a large image thumbnail to your mobile search results. Google is dropped the structured data testing tool, which upsets a lot of SEOs - the rich results test is still there. Google clarified the help documents around the structured data guidelines and multiple items on a page. Google might be bringing regular expressions to Search Console performance report filters. Google said the indexing issue from earlier last month was actually a crawling issue. Google Ads launched a new overview page with recommendations, optimization scores, and the ability to add a new campaign. Google Ads mobile app added manager account features. Google Ads has a new policy that disallows intimate partner surveillance. Google is testing a related searches user interface that is boxed in. Google is testing video results in list views. Google has a bug where some searchers are seeing two search boxes. Finally, who would win in an SEO contest - John Mueller, Gary Illyes or Martin Splitt? Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!