Manager Accounts Now On Google Ads Mobile App

The mobile app for iOS and Android for Google Ads now supports manager accounts. Google said "today, we're launching manager accounts in the mobile app so you can easily view and manage all of your Google Ads accounts in one place."

Here are the features that are specific to the manager accounts in the Google Ads mobile app:

Discover business-wide trends and performance insights for all your accounts on the Overview page.

Improve performance at scale with optimization score, and prioritize recommendations across all your accounts.

Manage campaigns and compare performance across your accounts.

Use push notifications to monitor all your accounts, wherever you are.

This is what it looks like:

You can also easily jump between accounts:

