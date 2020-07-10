Google Ads No Longer To Allow Intimate Partner Surveillance Products & Services

Google Ads and Google Merchant Center has updated its Enabling Dishonest Behavior policy to include not allowing you to advertiser products or services that perform intimate partner surveillance. This includes spyware and other technology that can conduct this type of surveillance.

Google said this includes but is "not limited to spyware/malware that can be used to monitor texts, phone calls, or browsing history; GPS trackers specifically marketed to spy or track someone without their consent; promotion of surveillance equipment (cameras, audio recorders, dash cams, nanny cams) marketed with the express purpose of spying."

This does not include private investigation services or products or services designed for parents to track or monitor their underage children.

Violations of this intimate partner surveillance policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued, at least seven days, prior to any suspension of your account. So you have time to make changes before your account is suspended.

This goes into effect on August 11, 2020.

Forum discussion at Twitter.