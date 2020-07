Google has added three new features to the Google Ads overview page. This includes (1) the ability to view and apply recommendations, (2) you can view your optimization score, and (3) you can create a new campaign directly from this overview page.

Here is a screen shot:

You can also now download both the Overview page and individual cards. This will make it easier for you to use this performance data to build reports, share with others, and more.

