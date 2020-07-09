Who Would Win An SEO Contest: John Mueller, Gary Illyes Or Martin Splitt

There was an AMA on Reddit with Martin Splitt of Google and one of the wise-crack questions Ryan Jones asked Martin was "Who would win out of you, Gary and John in an SEO contest?" Martin said Gary Illyes would win, he said "Gary, probably" would win an SEO contest.

Gary would also win a fight but John would be able to out run all of them, Martin said.

Here are the responses for Who would win out of you, Gary and John in:

a fight: "We don't fight, we're nice to each other. But if it comes to that, Gary knows stuff, I think. Be nice to Gary."

bowling: "I'm bowling reasonably well, I think I could take them on!"

a debate: "John is the master of debates, I think."

a hackathon: "Hackathons are best done as team efforts and hey, we're a team!"

a karaoke contest: "We all know that my singing voice is phenomenal, so Karaoke is mine."

a race: "John does a lot of running, including running in hilly terrain, I won't even try."

an SEO contest: "Gary, probably."

There you have it! :)

