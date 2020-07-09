Google: To Say All Link Building Is Bad Would Be Wrong

There you have it, Google's John Mueller said not all link building is bad. He said on Twitter "there are lots of ways to work on getting links that are fine, and useful for both the site and the rest of the web." "To say all link building is bad would be wrong," he added.

Here is the context of this tweet:

There are lots of ways to work on getting links that are fine, and useful for both the site and the rest of the web. To say all link building is bad would be wrong. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 9, 2020

Well, guest blog posts with dofollow links is bad, right? What is John talking about what types of link building is not bad?

Can you link build for dofollow links? Is he referring to links that are nofollowed? He is referring to just building a site that gets links naturally as your link building strategy? We do not know.

But maybe, just maybe, John will expand on this?

I'll write some more when I have some time :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 9, 2020

In 2015, John basically said all link building should be avoided and in 2018 he said making quality links is against Google's guidelines.

Forum discussion at Twitter.