This week, Google completed the rollout of the June 2024 spam update over a 7-day period. Google has dropped its continuous scroll interface for the search results. Google is testing placing link cards at the top of the AI Overviews. Google is showing more health AI Overviews. Google is testing AI Overviews in local panels. Google said it can improve its search rankings system but will only do it at scale, at the system level. Google interviewed their own Elizabeth Tucker on how Google measures search quality. Google said do not avoid mentioning brand names in your review content. Google explained when you should fix your 404 pages. Google Chrome for mobile added several new search features. Google is testing a new credit card widget in search. Google is testing sliding the search results right when you do a new query. Bing is writing some people also ask using AI. Menu items and popular times may be a Google local ranking factor. Google Ads updated its query matching and brand controls, and advertisers are happy about it. Google will automated lead credits for Local Service Ads, which Google says is a better thing but advertisers are worried. Google Ads is testing tROAS insights box for Performance Max and Standard Shopping campaigns. There is a new Google Ads WordPress Google Tag conversion code. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!