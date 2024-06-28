Google seems to be rolling out new WordPress specific conversion code for Google Ads. This seems like a Google Tag code with easier set up for WordPress sites. I am also told Google added this for Squarespace (and I assume others).

This was spotted by David Quaid who posted about it on X and wrote, "Google giving WP specific tracking code - has never happened to me before today, I have 25 Ad Accounts."

Here is a screenshot of the WordPress option:

Here is what it looks like:

David also posted some of the tutorial screens:

This seems new to me and to most Google Ads experts:

I set up conversion tracking 2 days ago and didn't see this.



They are probably A/B testing this. — Juan • Google Ads for Service Businesses (@theppcdude) June 27, 2024

Never seen this before! — Menachem Ani - Google Ads 🎯 (@MenachemAni) June 27, 2024

Here is a screenshot of Squarespace:

This should suffice though pic.twitter.com/0B580K9esj — Nelson Isibor (@nwisibor) June 28, 2024

Forum discussion at X.