Google seems to be rolling out new WordPress specific conversion code for Google Ads. This seems like a Google Tag code with easier set up for WordPress sites. I am also told Google added this for Squarespace (and I assume others).

This was spotted by David Quaid who posted about it on X and wrote, "Google giving WP specific tracking code - has never happened to me before today, I have 25 Ad Accounts."

Here is a screenshot of the WordPress option:

Google Ads Wordpress Conversion

Here is what it looks like:

Google Ads Wordpress Code 2

David also posted some of the tutorial screens:

Tutorial Screens

This seems new to me and to most Google Ads experts:

Here is a screenshot of Squarespace:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google June Spam Update Done, Continuous Scroll Gone, AI Overview Links Top, Google Ads Query Match - YouTube
