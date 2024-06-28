Google seems to be rolling out new WordPress specific conversion code for Google Ads. This seems like a Google Tag code with easier set up for WordPress sites. I am also told Google added this for Squarespace (and I assume others).
This was spotted by David Quaid who posted about it on X and wrote, "Google giving WP specific tracking code - has never happened to me before today, I have 25 Ad Accounts."
Here is a screenshot of the WordPress option:
Here is what it looks like:
David also posted some of the tutorial screens:
This seems new to me and to most Google Ads experts:
I set up conversion tracking 2 days ago and didn't see this.— Juan • Google Ads for Service Businesses (@theppcdude) June 27, 2024
They are probably A/B testing this.
Never seen this before!— Menachem Ani - Google Ads 🎯 (@MenachemAni) June 27, 2024
Here is a screenshot of Squarespace:
This should suffice though pic.twitter.com/0B580K9esj— Nelson Isibor (@nwisibor) June 28, 2024
Forum discussion at X.