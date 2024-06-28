Microsoft may now include AI generated content within the Bing Search people also ask sections. Bing is labeling some of the people also ask boxes with the disclaimer, "Includes Al generated content."

Last November we covered how Bing Search may use AI to write search snippets - so it should be no surprise that Bing is expanding this beyond that.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath on X:

This can go really bad, I suspect, in some cases. But if no one is looking, then it doesn't really matter.

Forum discussion at X.