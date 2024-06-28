Bing People Also Ask Now May Include AI Generated Content

Jun 28, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Writitng

Microsoft may now include AI generated content within the Bing Search people also ask sections. Bing is labeling some of the people also ask boxes with the disclaimer, "Includes Al generated content."

Last November we covered how Bing Search may use AI to write search snippets - so it should be no surprise that Bing is expanding this beyond that.

Here is a screenshot of this from Shameem Adhikarath on X:

Bing People Also Ask Ai

This can go really bad, I suspect, in some cases. But if no one is looking, then it doesn't really matter.

Forum discussion at X.

 

