Google Ads Tests tROAS Insight Box for PMAX & Standard Shopping

Google is testing a new ads insights box and report that shows target ROAS insights for Performance Max and Standard Shopping campaigns. The report shows if your actual ROAS is within the expected range. The Graph shows weekly ROAS averages, including projected conversions.

Thomas Eccel spotted this and wrote on X, "Spotted this new tROAS Insight Box for Pmax and Standard Shopping in some of my big E-Com clients." He said this is a good update for his clients.

He added:

This insight box is basically showing you if your Actual ROAS is within the expected range. The Graph shows weekly ROAS averages including projected conversions. Google calculates the typical variation based on your campaign's historical data. You're on track to meet your goals when your target is within this typical variation. Google says that "some conversion values may cost more than your target, and some may cost less than your target, but overall Google Ads will aim to keep your conversion value per cost equal to the target ROAS that you set".

Here is his screenshot of this report:

Google Ads Troas Insight Box Pmax Shopping

Forum discussion at X.

 

