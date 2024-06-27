Google has announced a number of new search-related features to its mobile version of the Chrome browser. These updates include new local Chrome Actions, new search shortcuts, trending in search suggestions and more.

Local Chrome Actions

Google said it "added new Chrome Actions to help you save time when you’re trying to engage with places like a local business." These Chrome Actions, explained here, now help you see shortcut buttons in the search results to take actions such as call, get directions and read reviews.

Here is a screenshot:

This feature is now live in Chrome on Android, and is coming to Chrome on iOS later this fall.

Shortcut Suggestions

Chrome for Mobile has new shortcut suggestions feature that adds a more "personalized touch" to your address bar, Google said. This helps you navigate to a website based on what you normally type in that search bar.

The example Gogoel gave was if you usually type in “schedules” to see times for the City Metro because that word is a part of the site’s description. Thanks to this new feature, City Metro will now appear higher up in your search suggestions whenever you search “schedules.”

Trending Suggestions

We've seen this on Android and in web search, and now see trending search suggestions in your Chrome address bar on iOS.

These trends will show up below your recent searches when you click the address bar from the New Tab page.

Plus more...

