Daily Search Forum Recap: June 28, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's June 2024 spam update is now completely rolled out, I have all the details. Google posted an interview with Elizabeth Tucker on how Google measures search quality. Google expanded Product Studio to more countries and added file uploads and new themes. Menu items and popular times may be Google local ranking factors. Google Ads now supports a special WordPress conversion code method. Bing's people also ask can be generated using AI. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google June 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
Google has completed the rollout of the June 2024 spam update after a seven-day and one-hour period. This update started on June 20, 2024, and was completed on June 27, 2024. This was a broad spam update, not a link spam update, and it did not automate the site reputation abuse policy.
How Google Measures Search Quality - Interview With Elizabeth Tucker
Elizabeth Tucker, Director, Product Management at Google Search was a guest on Google's Search Off the Record podcast where Lizzi Sassman and John Mueller of Google asked her about search quality, how Google measures it, and so much more. I will post my notes below but the two things that stood out to me are:
Report: Menu Items & Popular Times Are Google Local Ranking Signal
There is a new report out that says menu items and how busy you are during Google Maps popular times are both ranking factors and signals for Google's local ranking system. Claudia Tomina posted the details on her blog and told me she tested this across numerous businesses.
Bing People Also Ask Now May Include AI Generated Content
Microsoft may now include AI generated content within the Bing Search people also ask sections. Bing is labeling some of the people also ask boxes with the disclaimer, "Includes Al generated content."
Google Product Studio Expands To More Counties, Adds File Uploads & New Themes
Google Product Studio, which is part of Google Merchant Center Next, now works in the UK, India, and Japan. Google also added file upload support to Product Studio and additional seasonal-themed templates.
New Google Ads WordPress Conversion Google Tag Code
Google seems to be rolling out new WordPress specific conversion code for Google Ads. This seems like a Google Tag code with easier set up for WordPress sites.
Google Super Mario Game Room
Here is a photo of one of the rooms at the Google office, the GooglePlex, where they have a room for gaming. The theme of the room is Super Mario Brothers. Look at the desk, the walls, etc.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June Spam Update Done, Continuous Scroll Gone, AI Overview Links Improving, Google Ads Query Matching Update & More
This week, Google completed the rollout of the June 2024 spam update over a 7-day period. Google has dropped its continuous scroll interface for the search results. Google is testing placing link cards at the top of the AI...
