Daily Search Forum Recap: June 28, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's June 2024 spam update is now completely rolled out, I have all the details. Google posted an interview with Elizabeth Tucker on how Google measures search quality. Google expanded Product Studio to more countries and added file uploads and new themes. Menu items and popular times may be Google local ranking factors. Google Ads now supports a special WordPress conversion code method. Bing's people also ask can be generated using AI. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

How to Backup & Visualize GA3 Data for Free, Measure Minds Group

Mac users served info-stealer malware through Google ads, Ars Technica

