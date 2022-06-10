Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done, Title Link Algorithm Update, Google Ads API, Reviews Missing & More

This week, we had a lot of vocality around the Google core update and it has officially completed rolling out yesterday, June 9th - this core update was bigger than most. Google also updated its title link algorithm for multi-language and scripted titles. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report, seems like I forgot to do last month, so it is larger than normal. Google is beta testing the video page indexing report in Google Search Console. Google picks the first HTTP result code when there are two or more. Google said you can restrict your XML sitemaps to just search engines. Google said there is no direct SEO benefit to using a CDN. Google’s John Mueller explained why it doesn’t like some SEO metrics and why some make them cringe. Google Ads API version 11 is now out. Google is expanding the Google Ads verification program for financial services and products in some regions. Google Ads released a number of travel related features. Google Ads expanded text ads won’t let you make new ones or edit old ones. Google Merchant Center to opt you all in for automatic item updates for conditions. There is a spike in complaints around reviews going missing for businesses in Google Local. Google is testing search filters on the left hand side. Google is showing both short videos and visual stories in an accordion. Bing is testing a dedicated Ads tab for some reason. Bing is also testing a visit site button for branded sidebar navigation. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
