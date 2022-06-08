Bing Adds Visit Site Button To Branded Sidebar Navigation

A couple weeks ago we reported how Microsoft Bing was testing a branded sidebar search results snippet feature on the left side bar. Well, Bing added a "Visit Site" button to that sidebar at the top - which makes this more visible feature even more visible.

Here is a screenshot showing the "Visit Site" button (click to enlarge):

Compare that to what we saw a few weeks ago:

Here is another:

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared more screenshots on Twitter:

