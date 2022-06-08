Bing Adds Visit Site Button To Branded Sidebar Navigation

Jun 8, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
A couple weeks ago we reported how Microsoft Bing was testing a branded sidebar search results snippet feature on the left side bar. Well, Bing added a "Visit Site" button to that sidebar at the top - which makes this more visible feature even more visible.

Here is a screenshot showing the "Visit Site" button (click to enlarge):

click for full size

Compare that to what we saw a few weeks ago:

click for full size

Here is another:

click for full size

click for full size

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared more screenshots on Twitter:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

