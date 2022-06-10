Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It seems like there are more businesses losing reviews in their Google local listings. Google is officially beta testing video page indexing in Google Search Console. Google says there is no SEO benefit to using a CDN. Google's John Mueller explains why many SEO metrics make him cringe. There is a bug with Google Image Search for some users where they cannot save images. Plus, I do my weekly SEO video recap, it is a super quick way to catch up on the search news for the week - make sure to subscribe.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Land cover data just got real-time, Google Blog

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Building a more helpful browser with machine learning, Google Blog

Other Search

LIMoE: Learning Multiple Modalities with One Sparse Mixture of Experts Model, Google AI Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.