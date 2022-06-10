Daily Search Forum Recap: June 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
It seems like there are more businesses losing reviews in their Google local listings. Google is officially beta testing video page indexing in Google Search Console. Google says there is no SEO benefit to using a CDN. Google's John Mueller explains why many SEO metrics make him cringe. There is a bug with Google Image Search for some users where they cannot save images. Plus, I do my weekly SEO video recap, it is a super quick way to catch up on the search news for the week - make sure to subscribe.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Business Losing Google Maps Reviews Again
It seems like there is another set of reviews going missing or being removed by Google in the Google Maps and local listings. Joy Hawkins noticed an increase in complaints from businesses over the past week but Mike Blumenthal thinks it is more intentional over the last few months.
- Video Page Indexing Report Beta In Google Search Console
At Google I/O we caught a super early glimpse of the video page indexing report. Well, now some of those who are part of the beta group in Google Search Console are seeing the report in their Search Console profiles.
- Why Google Doesn't Like SEO Metrics - At Least Some...
We see Googlers over the years downplay, nullify and even mock some SEO metrics. They've done this with third-party tools and their own tools - heck, that is why they did away with the toolbar PageRank metric. But why do Googlers dislike these SEO metrics?
- Google: No Real SEO Benefit To Hosting On A CDN
Google's John Mueller was asked if there is an SEO benefit to hosting on a CDN, a content delivery network. The short answer is no, as long as your host is fast, then you are fine - there is no added benefit to hosting on a CDN.
- Bug? Google Search App Prevents Saving Images From Google Image Search.
There is currently a trending issue in the Google Web Search Help forums with complaints around the Google Search App not letting searchers to save images to their devices anymore.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done, Title Link Algorithm Update, Google Ads API, Reviews Missing & More
This week, we had a lot of vocality around the Google core update and it has officially completed rolling out yesterday...
Other Great Search Threads:
- (I didn't have a chance to watch yet, but..) I agree there's a lot of shady & bad stuff possible with the technology, but what I like about the abstract image genera, John Mueller on Twitter
- Interesting addition to Discover's "More recommendations" feature (which I covered in a blog post). I'm now seeing price drop alerts after clicking through to my Task Dashboard from Discover (based on product research). Discov, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Chrome V102 Machine Learning Reacts to Permissions Based on Previous, WebmasterWorld
- Remember that time I did a Dr. Seuss inspired SEO comic? Well here's another: The Lorikeet Talking EAT. Fun fact: "John Mueller won't mind at all if I do" has the same rhyming sound as "Your mother won't mind at all if I d, Leigh Stark on Twitter
- Seeing a 400%+ increase in Google Lens referral traffic sharply starting on May 25th. Anyone else? Source/Medium: https://t.co/PDJEvORqG7 / referral, Roxana Stingu on Twitter
- SEO Pioneers - @mikegrehan Mike started life as a radio DJ and has not lost his skills at telling great stories, he's one of the smartest minds in SEO and has much to share An entertaining conversation full of insights in b, Shelley Walsh on Twitter
