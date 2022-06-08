Bing Tests Ads Tab Under Search Bar

Microsoft Bing seems to be testing an "ads" tab under the search bar, where you see the images, videos, maps, news, shopping, etc options. Honestly, this seems very out of place but hey, Bing, like Google, tests a lot of interesting things. I was personally able to replicate it and this tab only shows you ads from Microsoft Advertising, if available.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and posted on Twitter - and after much trying, I was able to replicate this myself. If there are ads available, and you click on the ads tab, you will get only ads.

For example, a search on [iphone] generates this URL when you click on the ads tab: https://www.bing.com/moreads?q=iphone&scope=ads&FORM=HDRSC8 notice the "moreads" URL and then the "score=ads" parameter.

Here is his screenshot, you can click on it to enlarge:

Then if there are no results for ads, it will say so. But I am not sure why Bing shows the tab if there are no ads?

And if there are ads, you will see all the ads:

Forum discussion at Twitter.