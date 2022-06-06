Google Will Not Let You Create Or Edit Expanded Text Ads Soon

As we reported last year, Google Ads will be dropping support for expanded text ads in 2022. Starting June 30, 2022, you will no longer be able to create or edit your expanded text ads. Your existing expanded text ads will however continue to serve.

Google posted a reminder on Twitter and wrote again "starting June 30, 2022, responsive search ads will be the only Search ad type that can be created or edited in standard Search campaigns."

Google added "As part of this change, you’ll no longer be able to create or edit expanded text ads. However, your existing expanded text ads will continue to serve alongside responsive search ads, and you'll still see reports on their performance going forward. Additionally, you'll be able to pause and resume your expanded text ads or remove them if needed. You’ll also still be able to create and edit call ads and Dynamic Search Ads."

Google said "this change will help simplify the way you create Search ads and make it easier for you to drive performance with our automated tools." Adding "Responsive search ads help you compete in a wider variety of relevant auctions by delivering ads that adapt to show the right message for the right query. This means that you can drive incremental conversions and create fewer ads—all while spending more time on strategic initiatives for your business."

Google said "advertisers that switch from expanded text ads to responsive search ads, using the same assets, see an average of 7% more conversions at a similar cost per conversion."

Google posted more best practices over here for you to review and prepare for with these changes.

Google started testing expanded text ads in 2016, so you see how fast things move in this space.

Forum discussion at Twitter.