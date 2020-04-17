Search Buzz Video Recap: Bing New Snippet Controls, Google EAT, COVID Searches & Core Updates

Catching up on two weeks with this video, I start with the news that Bing added support for snippet control meta tags, similar to Google. Google said EAT is not part of the algorithm but aligns with the search ranking algorithm. Google said changes to searcher behavior is not impacting the overall ranking algorithm. I asked if the next broad core search ranking Google update will be delayed due to COVID-19. Google may one day stop supporting the noscript tag for images, so be aware. Google said it will never say the search ranking algorithm, will never use accessibility but right now it does not. Google said it is not throttling crawling because of the coronavirus Google added new government benefits schema to COVID-19 announcements schema. Google said if you are missing sitelinks, it may be a sign that Google finds your site to be flat. Google is showcasing SEO case studies to show there is value to SEO. Google has postponed the new Google Partner requirements to next year. Google Ads Editor is now on version 1.3, I discussed some of the changes. Google Ads added new chart type options. Bing dropped support for Twitter connected pages in Webmaster Tools. Google My Business now allows you to reply to reviews again. Google My Business added telemedicine links for some offices. Google is doing lightening talk webmaster videos this year. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Bing Adds Snippet Controls Tags; Like Google
- Google Again: EAT Not In Algorithm But Hope It Aligns With Ranking Factors
- Asked Google: Does Searcher Behavior Changes Influence Overall Ranking
- Will The Next Google Broad Core Algorithm Update Be Delayed?
- Google May One Day Drop Support For NoScript Tag For Images
- Google: Will Never Say That Accessibility Will Never Be A Search Ranking Factor
- No; Google Is Not Throttling Crawling Of Sites During The Coronavirus Outbreak
- New Google Government Benefits Schema For COVID-19 Announcements
- Are Your Google Sitelinks Missing? You Might Have A Flat Site Architecture.
- Google Case Studies Series Aim To Show Importance Of Investing In SEO
- Google Postpones New Partners Program Requirements To 2021
- Google Ads Editor Version 1.3 Now Live
- Google Ads New Chart Types For Time Series & Summary
- Bing Drops Twitter From Connected Pages
- Google My Business Reply to Reviews Returns
- Google My Business Adds Telemedicine Links For Doctor Offices
- Coming Soon: Google Webmaster Conference Lightning Talks
- Vlog #62: Dan Leibson - On Google Local Neural Matching & Multi-location Brand Issues in Google My Business
