Search Buzz Video Recap: Bing New Snippet Controls, Google EAT, COVID Searches & Core Updates

Catching up on two weeks with this video, I start with the news that Bing added support for snippet control meta tags, similar to Google. Google said EAT is not part of the algorithm but aligns with the search ranking algorithm. Google said changes to searcher behavior is not impacting the overall ranking algorithm. I asked if the next broad core search ranking Google update will be delayed due to COVID-19. Google may one day stop supporting the noscript tag for images, so be aware. Google said it will never say the search ranking algorithm, will never use accessibility but right now it does not. Google said it is not throttling crawling because of the coronavirus Google added new government benefits schema to COVID-19 announcements schema. Google said if you are missing sitelinks, it may be a sign that Google finds your site to be flat. Google is showcasing SEO case studies to show there is value to SEO. Google has postponed the new Google Partner requirements to next year. Google Ads Editor is now on version 1.3, I discussed some of the changes. Google Ads added new chart type options. Bing dropped support for Twitter connected pages in Webmaster Tools. Google My Business now allows you to reply to reviews again. Google My Business added telemedicine links for some offices. Google is doing lightening talk webmaster videos this year. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

