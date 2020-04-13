Google Postpones New Partners Program Requirements To 2021

Last week Google announced it is postponing the new Google Partners Program requirements for a year. Google said "As the circumstances around COVID-19 continue to evolve, we understand this is a difficult time for you, your families, and your business. In light of this, we’ve decided to postpone the launch of the new Google Partners program until 2021."

Here is what Google said on why it is postponing this. "As we continue to adapt to COVID-19 across the globe, we understand that this state of uncertainty can be difficult for you, your families, your business, and your customers. To help you focus on what matters most, we’ve decided to postpone the June 2020 launch of the new Google Partners program and new badge requirements until 2021."

Truth is, budgets have been massively cut this year and for the foreseeable future. It will be hard to hit those new ad spend requirements.

There is a ton of FAQs on this announcement that you can read over here.

Ginny Marvin from Search Engine Land said this is a good move by Google.

