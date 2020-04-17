Google: It Is Good Practice To Specify A Canonical

Apr 17, 2020
Google's John Mueller said it is good practice to specify a rel=canonical. John said this is regardless of framework and is espesially true when "you have preferences regarding the URL shown."

He said this on Twitter the other day:

A lot of CMS platforms do this by default, but if you have something custom - you can do it as well.

Just don't do it wrong because if you specify the wrong canonical, it can cause serious damage.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

