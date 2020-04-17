Will The Next Google Broad Core Algorithm Update Be Delayed?

Some webmasters and SEOs are asking if Google will be delaying the next broad core algorithm update. Google generally pushes out one of these core updates every quarter or so, and it has been a few months since the last core update - January 13, 2020 to be exact. So will Google be releasing one soon or will it be delayed?

John Mueller of Google said a core update cannot be delayed if core updates are not on a schedule. John said on Twitter "We don't have a fixed schedule for these, so there's not really a notion of "delay" involved :-)"

We don't have a fixed schedule for these, so there's not really a notion of "delay" involved :-) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 16, 2020

But yea, these core updates have generally been done every three months.

I suspect we will see one soon, but I have zero insider information - just a guess from me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.